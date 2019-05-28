Lauren Alaina Sets Dates for Headlining That Girl Was Me Tour

“Road Less Traveled” singer Lauren Alaina has announced plans for a headlining tour set to launch in fall 2019. Dubbed That Girl Was Me Tour, the trek will officially get underway September 14th in Columbia, Missouri.

Alaina, who put out her her latest single “Ladies in the ’90s” in 2018, will play nine headlining shows in total, including New York’s Bowery Ballroom and Boston’s Paradise Rock Club. After playing a late-October gig at the Buckhead Theatre in her home state of Georgia, Alaina will return to her adopted home of Nashville to perform at the city’s famed rock club Exit/In. Accompanying Alaina on these shows — save for the October 3rd show in Columbus, Ohio — is new performer Filmore, who recently released his single “Slower” to radio. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 31st.

“Ladies in the ’90s” also has a newly released video in which Alaina plays a home-shopping-channel host who peddles a variety of signature Nineties items. The upbeat song, which references everything from “Strawberry Wine” to Britney Spears, is Alaina’s first offering from a forthcoming follow-up to her second album, 2017’s Road Less Traveled.

Before she launches her own tour, Alaina will hit the festival circuit this summer and give performances at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Country Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin; and Pepsi Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida, along with a brief July trek to the United Kingdom.

Lauren Alaina’s That Girl Was Me Tour dates:

September 14 – Columbia, MO @ the Blue Note

September 19 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

September 20 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

September 21 – Richmond, VA @ the National

September 26 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

October 3 – Columbus, OH @ the Bluestone

October 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ 8 Seconds Saloon

October 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

October 25 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In