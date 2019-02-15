Hear the Last Bandoleros’ Spanglish Love Song ‘Enamorado’

Eclectic country/rock/Tejano group the Last Bandoleros have released a new song titled “Enamorado” — Spanish for “in love” — timed, not coincidentally, for Valentine’s Day.

The track, sung in both English and Spanish, features bassist Diego Navaira on lead, guitarist Jerry Fuentes on the bridge and the entire group, rounded out by drummer Emilio Navaira and guitarist Derek James, on the chorus. It’s the benefit of having four lead singers, a lineup that helps distinguish the Last Bandoleros as not just a rock band, but a vocal group as well.

“Our manager Martin Kierszenbaum wrote it with producer Dave Audé and solo artist Alexander Stewart. Alexander recorded and released it on his last EP,” Diego Navaira tells Rolling Stone. “We liked the song and felt we could do something really cool with it. Though the chorus sings ‘Enamorado Feliz a tu lado are the few words that I know,’ we do know plenty of words in Spanish. But that’s a great sounding lyric isn’t it?” (Feliz a tu lado means “happy by your side.”)

Currently on tour in Switzerland, the Last Bandoleros will perform a string of shows in Fuentes and the Navairas’ native Texas in April. Last fall, the group staged a successful month-long residency in Nashville, where they debuted new songs and showed off the tight musicianship that led them to a label deal with Warner Music Nashville in 2016. In August, the band paid tribute to the Navairas’ father, the late Tejano singer Emilio, with the hopeful track “What Would You Be Doing?”.