The Last Bandoleros Preview New Live Album With ‘Hey Baby, Que Pasó’

The Last Bandoleros have announced a new concert album — Live From Texas captures the country, rock, and Tex-Mex four-piece onstage at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes, Texas. A collection of 10 tracks, the LP includes a sampling of the band’s new material, from the sing-along punch of “No More No Más” to the rapid-fire lyricism of “Bonnie & Clyde.”

It’s a Nineties Spanglish classic that announces the album, however — a cover of the Texas Tornados’ “Hey Baby, Que Pasó.” A live video of the Bandoleros performing the song at Floore’s with squeezebox player Percy Cardona was released today.

Made up of Diego Navaira on bass, his brother Emilio Navaira Jr. on drums (the sons of late Tejano star Emilio Navaira) and guitarists Jerry Fuentes and Derek James, the Last Bandoleros distinguish themselves from their peers in Nashville with four-part harmonies and a spontaneous live show. “Most bands have a lead singer and a guy who sings harmony, but what’s special about the Bandoleros is not only can we each be lead singers, but we each have a distinct sound vocally as well,” Fuentes once told Rolling Stone.

Live From Texas will be released digitally on April 17th. Signed to Warner Music Nashville, the Last Bandoleros are currently in the studio working on new music. They released the Spanish-influenced “Enamorado” last year.

Live From Texas track list:

1. “Lead the Way”

2. “Bonnie & Clyde”

3. “Hey Baby, Que Pasó”

4. “No More No Más”

5. “Roll Me”

6. “Love of My Life”

7. “2 Coronas”

8. “Sweetest Thing”

9. “Let Me Love You”

10. “I Don’t Want to Know”