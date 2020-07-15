The Last Bandoleros Jam ‘Hey Baby Que Paso’ on ‘Good Morning America’

Eclectic country-rock band the Last Bandoleros appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday for an interview and a pretaped performance at venerable Texas dance hall Floore’s Country Store in Helotes. The group recorded their new concert album, Live From Texas, at Floore’s and returned to the venue for a rendition of the Texas Tornados’ “Hey Baby, Que Pasó.”

Composed of the Navaira brothers on bass and drums — Diego and Emilio, respectively — and guitarists Jerry Fuentes and Derek James, the Bandoleros were joined by Percy Cardona on accordion for the GMA appearance. The group also sat for an interview in which they talked about performing during quarantine via their livestream series “Around the Neon Cactus.”

On Saturday, the Last Bandoleros will play their first show together in more than four months on Facebook Live. Dubbed “From Texas to Your House,” the hourlong gig begins at 7 p.m. CT.

Live From Texas, a collection of covers, older material like “I Don’t Want to Know,” and new songs like “Bonnie & Clyde,” is out now. Here’s the track list:

1. “Lead the Way”

2. “Bonnie & Clyde”

3. “Hey Baby, Que Pasó”

4. “No More No Más”

5. “Roll Me”

6. “Love of My Life”

7. “2 Coronas”

8. “Sweetest Thing”

9. “Let Me Love You”

10. “I Don’t Want to Know”