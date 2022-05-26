Larry Gatlin Pulls Out of Texas NRA Country Concert, Calls for Background Checks

A country music concert slated for this weekend’s NRA Convention in Houston just lost another performer. Larry Gatlin, a member of the country trio the Gatlin Brothers, has dropped out of the lineup. The 74-year-old vocalist and songwriter behind Gatlin Brothers hits like “All the Gold in California” and “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You)” says in a statement that he “cannot, in good conscience, perform at the NRA convention in Houston” following Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

“While I agree with most of the positions held by the NRA, I have come to believe that, while background checks would not stop every madman with a gun, it is at the very least a step in the right direction toward trying to prevent the kind of tragedy we saw this week in Uvalde— in my beloved, weeping Texas,” Gatlin said. It’s a remarkable statement for a conservative country star who’s performed at past NRA conventions, as well as at Trump rallies.

“I pray that the NRA will rethink some of its outdated and ill-thought-out positions regarding firearms in America,” he said. “I’m a 2nd Amendment guy, but the 2nd Amendment should not apply to everyone. It’s that simple.”

But Gatlin didn’t do a full-about face as it relates to gun control. He went on to recycle the gun-advocate trope that a good guy with a gun can neutralize an attacker. “What if the teachers had been proficient in the use of firearms and had, in fact been armed this week? My answer is that there would not be 21 freshly dug graves for 21 of God’s precious children.”

Gatlin’s departure from the concert, billed as “NRA Grand Ole Night of Freedom,” follows that of Don McLean. The “American Pie” singer said performing at the event following the events in Uvalde would be “disrespectful and hurtful.” Lee Greenwood, along with a smattering of other country wannabes and has-beens, are still slated to perform — but not Larry Stewart of the band Restless Heart. Shortly after Gatlin withdrew, Stewart did likewise. “I’m a strong believer in the 2nd Amendment and I know the NRA is a great organization who teaches strict gun safety with a membership of law-abiding citizens who love our country,” Stewart said in part. “I just believe this is best for me at this time.”

