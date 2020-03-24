 Larry Fleet's 'Mix 'Em With Whiskey Video': Watch - Rolling Stone
Larry Fleet Is the Life of the Party in ‘Mix ‘Em With Whiskey’ Video

Soulful country singer extolls the powers of brown liquor in track from his ‘Workin’ Hard’ album, produced by Joey Moi

Jon Freeman

Country singer Larry Fleet plays entertainer and party host in the new video for “Mix ‘Em With Whiskey,” performing a song and supplying the folks around him with brown liquor.

The song, originally on Fleet’s 2019 album Workin’ Hard, is built around a reverb-soaked, rising-and-falling electric guitar riff that nods to Sixties soul and cruises along at a relaxed pace. Fleet makes the argument that whiskey is the means by which to enhance or massage any situation: “A little burn ain’t such a bad, bad thing. A little edge off baby let it be,” he sings in the soaring chorus. He demonstrates as much in the video, taking swigs of “Papa Fleet”-branded whiskey (which doesn’t seem to be a real thing as of yet) and ricocheting between groups of folks in the bar so he can hand out shots to anyone who looks like they’re not having a good time.

One of two tracks on Workin’ Hard that Fleet didn’t have a hand in composing, “Mix ‘Em With Whiskey” was actually penned by Ryan Beaver, Rodney Clawson, Andrew DeRoberts, and Adam Hambrick.

“The first time I heard this song, I was immediately drawn to the soulfulness and groove of it and knew I had to record it,” Fleet says. “It has such a unique, fun opening guitar riff that I love playing live.”

Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Fleet signed to Big Loud Records in 2019 to release Workin’ Hard, which was produced by Joey Moi. Earlier in 2020, he had been on the road with Jake Owen as part of the Down to the Tiki Tonk Tour.

