Larkin Poe Take London in New ‘Honey Honey’ Video

“I’m as American as apple pie, I’m kicking down the door,” sings Rebecca Lovell in Larkin Poe’s “Honey Honey,” a track from the sister duo’s 2018 album Venom & Faith. With its menacing bass groove and some eerie peals of steel guitar that recall the gnarly blues of To Bring You My Love-era PJ Harvey, “Honey Honey” shows off the multi-pronged attack of Larkin Poe — as musicians, as songwriters and as vocalists.

For the accompanying video shot by Raja Virdi, the Lovell sisters, Rebecca and Megan, take their uniquely American blues rock to the U.K. They filmed several scenes in London while they were on tour in Europe, capturing glimpses of some wild countryside and the pair singing in an old cathedral in addition to them giving a typically high-octane live performance. It’s the kind of energy they put into every aspect of the creative process.

“Making Venom & Faith took a lot of focus and a lot of hard work, especially since we decided to produce the album ourselves,” says Rebecca Lovell. “In the studio, we live for those brief moments of free and easy magic that can sometime spark off … and ‘Honey Honey’ was definitely one of those magical moments.”

Next up, Larkin Poe will play Nashville’s Exit/In on February 20th, with another round of European dates coming up in March.