Subscribe
Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Sheryl Crow, Amy Ray to Join Emmylou Harris at Lantern Tour II Concert

Musical series to benefit migrant families at southern U.S. border adds Nashville show

Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow will perform in support of migrant families on the Lantern Tour II.

Debra L Rothenberg/Shutterstock

The Lantern Tour II will get underway in Washington, D.C., Tuesday evening with performers including Emmylou Harris, Jackson Browne, and Steve Earle. A winter 2020 concert in Nashville has been added to the itinerary, with Sheryl Crow and Amy Ray also joining the bill.

The Lantern Tour II will visit the War Memorial Auditorium in Music City on Saturday, January 11th and performers at the show will include Harris, Crow, Jerry Douglas, Earle, Buddy and Julie Miller and Amy Ray. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 8th.

Like its inaugural 2018 version, the Lantern Tour II is being organized by the Women’s Refugee Commission and will benefit the work that organization is doing to aid migrant and asylum-seeking families. The group has been especially active in documenting human rights violations along the southern U.S. border in the Trump era. Scheduled to perform during the fall 2019 shows, scheduled for November 5th and 6th, are Harris, Browne, Earle (November 5th show only), Patty Griffin, the Mastersons, Thao Nguyen, and David Pulkingham.

“The Women’s Refugee Commission is on the front lines in advocating for the safety of displaced women and children,” said Harris in a release. “I am thrilled to continue this important partnership and to bring my music friends along for another powerful tour in the coming year.”

Lantern Tour II dates:

November 5 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theater
November 6 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall
January 11 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium

Subscribe Now
