Emmylou Harris, Jackson Browne to Support Migrant Families With Lantern Tour II

As migrants and asylum-seekers at the United States’ southern border continue to have their entry into the country stymied by the Trump administration, a group of acclaimed musicians, including Emmylou Harris, Jackson Browne, Steve Earle, and Patty Griffin, are preparing a nationwide tour in support of those affected at the border.

The Lantern Tour II: Concerts for Migrant and Refugee Families opens with shows set for Tuesday, November 5th, at Washington, D.C.’s Warner Theatre, and Wednesday, November 6th, at the Town Hall in Manhattan. (Tickets for the shows go on sale at the Warner at 10 a.m. Friday, September 13th, and at the Town Hall at noon that same day.)

The follow-up to 2018’s inaugural Lantern Tour, which featured Harris, Earle, and Browne, along with Graham Nash and others, the concerts will once again aid the Women’s Refugee Commission, which was founded in 1989 to ensure the rights and protection of displaced women and children throughout the world. Other acts appearing on the upcoming tour include the Mastersons, Thao Nguyen, and David Pulkingham. Not all artists will appear on all of the forthcoming dates.

“I am thrilled to be teaming up again with the Women’s Refugee Commission,” Emmylou Harris said in a statement. “They are on the front lines in advocating for the safety of displaced women and children. It is my honor to continue this important partnership and to bring my music friends along for another powerful tour in the coming year.”

Additional dates and venues for the trek, which runs through next summer, will be announced throughout the coming year.