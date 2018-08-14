Lanco Plot Headlining 2018 Hallelujah Nights Tour

Breakout country band Lanco have announced the details for their first-ever headlining tour, a 14-city fall run dubbed the Hallelujah Nights Tour.

Named for the five-piece band’s chart topping album debut, the tour gets underway October 24th at the Blue Note in Columbia, Missouri, and will feature a mix of clubs and theaters before wrapping up at the Cannery Ballroom in Nashville on December 7th. Singer-songwriter Travis Denning is set to open each show, and tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday (August 17th) at 10 a.m. local time on Lanco’s website.

Often praised for their energetic live performances, Lanco’s lead singer Brandon Lancaster predicts even established fans will be surprised by this tour, which will afford the band an opportunity to play a full set of tunes – including every song on their debut album.

“This is a brand new show we’ve put together for our fans, and it will be first time we get to play Hallelujah Nights in its entirety,” Lancaster says. “This year has been full of so many incredible firsts for us, and we’ve learned so much out on the road about ourselves and about what our people want and expect from us.”

Lanco has spent the summer on tour with Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne for the Mountain High Tour. Their Hallelujah Nights album debuted at Number One on Billboard‘s Country Albums Chart in early 2018, and included the Platinum-certified chart topper, “Greatest Love Story.”

Here’s a complete list of dates, cities and venues on Lanco’s Hallelujah Nights Tour:

October 24 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

October 25 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

October 26 – Clive, IA @ 7 Flags Event Center

November 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

November 2 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

November 3 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology

November 8 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

November 9 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

November 10 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

November 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

November 18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

November 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

December 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

December 7 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom