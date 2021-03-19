 Lanco 'Near Mrs.': Watch 'Colbert' Performance - Rolling Stone
Lanco Perform Their Latest Love Story ‘Near Mrs.’ on ‘Colbert’

Nashville band bid farewell to the ones who got away

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Country quintet Lanco took their new single “Near Mrs.” to the Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday, performing the song from intimate Nashville venue the Basement.

As with their breakout hit “Greatest Love Story,” Lanco’s latest is another kind of love story about the ones who got away. The piano-driven roots-rock arrangement lets singer Brandon Lancaster fondly recall the women he thought he might marry before realizing his true love. “If those near Mrs. woulda come through/I woulda missed out on you,” he sings.

For their Colbert performance, the group give the song a bit of a bar-band twist, with the four instrumentalists situated on the Basement’s postage-stamp stage at the song’s beginning. Lancaster begins his verses while seated at the bar nearby before coming to the center of the frame to stand at an electric piano on the floor where one would ordinarily see tables and chairs.

Lanco released their debut album Hallelujah Nights in 2018 after scoring big with “Greatest Love Story.” Since then they’ve released a few singles, including “Born to Love You,” “Rival,” and “What I See.” One of country’s most exciting live bands, Lanco were also voted New Group of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards.

