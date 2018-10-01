Lake Street Dive Expand Tour With New 2019 Shows

Lake Street Dive is gearing up to close its year with a string of sold-out shows, including one in November at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, and now the group’s tour schedule is set to carry over into 2019 with a selection of newly announced dates with supporting performer Mikaela Davis beginning in January.

The Brooklyn-based quintet of Rachael Price, Mike “McDuck” Olson, Bridget Kearney, Mike Calabrese and Akie Bermiss has been riding a wave ever since the May 2018 release of their latest album Free Yourself Up, which landed at Number Eight on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned the Number Five single “Good Kisser.” Recently, the eclectic group crossed paths with a country music superstar, bringing Miranda Lambert out at Red Rocks Amphitheatre to sing “I Can Change.” The group’s 15 newly added tour dates take place almost entirely in the Southeast, kicking off January 4th at the Norva in Norfolk, Virginia, and sending them down through Florida before wrapping up with back-to-back dates in Louisiana. The last of those will be January 25th at the Civic in New Orleans. Davis joins them for each of the new appearances.

Before then, Lake Street Dive will be busy throughout November, including a sold-out show at the Wang Theater in their hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. They’ll close out 2018 with a handful of December shows, including another Boston show on New Year’s Eve.

The full list of 2019 tour dates for Lake Street Dive:

January 4 – Norfolk, VA @ the Norva

January 5 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

January 7 – Columbia, SC @ the Senate

January 10 – Charlotte, NC @ the Fillmore

January 11 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

January 12 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

January 14 – Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre

January 15 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Music Hall

January 17 – Orlando, FL @ the Plaza Live

January 18 – Clearwater, FL @ the Capitol

January 19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ the Culture Room

January 21 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

January 23 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

January 24 – Lafayette, LA @ Acadiana Center for the Arts

January 25 – New Orleans, LA @ the Civic