Lainey Wilson Writes Her Version of ‘Strawberry Wine’ With Nostalgic New Song ‘Watermelon Moonshine’

Lainey Wilson looks back on a young and reckless love in the new song “Watermelon Moonshine,” her latest release from her upcoming second album. Bell Bottom Country, the follow-up to the “Things a Man Oughta Know” singer’s 2021 breakout Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, will be released Oct. 28 via BBR Music Group/Broken Bow Records.

There’s some thematic similarity between “Watermelon Moonshine” and Deana Carter’s classic “Strawberry Wine”: Wilson describes a memory of being 18 and in love, having tastes of homemade booze, and then giving in to pleasure. “We gave each other more than our hearts/with the help of a Mason jar,” she sings, her distinctive voice giving it that lived-in feel.

Wilson penned the song with Jordan Schmidt and Josh Kear, one of 13 she wrote for Bell Bottom Country. The title is a term the Louisiana native has used in the past to describe her sound, a mixture of funky classic rock and classic country. The album also includes the soaring ballad “Heart Like a Truck,” which was released in May, as well as a cover of the 1992 4 Non Blondes hit “What’s Up.”

Currently, Wilson is one the road opening shows for Jon Pardi’s Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour, with select dates for Luke Combs as well. She has also been cast in the upcoming fifth season of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone.

Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country track list