Lainey Wilson Showcases ‘Things a Man Oughta Know’ on ‘Kimmel’

Lainey Wilson made her late night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live, performing her single “Things a Man Oughta Know.”

Joined by her live band, Wilson unveiled the twanging anthem with sincere emotion as she crooned, “How to know when it’s love/How to stay when it’s tough/How to know you’re messing up a good thing/And how to fix it ‘fore it’s too late.”

“Things a Man Oughta Know” comes off Wilson’s major-label debut, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, which was released back in February. The song, written by Wilson with Jason Nix and Jonathan Singleton and produced by Jay Joyce, inverts the narrative of Tammy Wynette’s famous tune “Stand by Your Man.”

Last month, Rolling Stone recognized the track as a Song You Need to Know, noting, “With ‘Things a Man Oughta Know,’ Wilson has announced her arrival as an artist with something to say and the emotional intelligence to say it in a way that will stick with you.”

Last year, Wilson dropped the memorable “WWDD” (short for “What Would Dolly Do”), a single penned by Wilson with Wilson with Casey Beathard and Michael Heeney.

“If we all did it a little more like Dolly, we’d be lookin’ at a world with a little less rain and a lot more rainbows,” Wilson noted. “She’s an icon around the world for a reason — from her music, to the way she gives, to her business sense, to the way she looks, to her lighthearted witty sense of humor — no one does it quite like Dolly does.”