Lady Antebellum Preview New Song ‘What If I Never Get Over You’ in Vegas

Lady Antebellum’s new song isn’t about Charles Kelley’s onetime interest in Hillary Scott many years ago, because, well, Kelley never had a chance.

The song, which comes out on May 17th, is called “What If I Never Get Over You.”

“You were over me the first time we met,” Kelley joked to Scott on Friday night during Lady Antebellum’s Las Vegas residency show at the Palms Casino Resort.

Before singing the unreleased song, Kelley recalled wanting to ask his bandmate out on a date before the group ever made its mark.

“If you’ve seen her husband, you know she likes the bulky type, not a 6-foot-6 guy in skinny jeans,” he laughed. “She was like, ‘I like singing songs with you, but he doesn’t do it for me.’”

Scott’s reply? “I don’t know what to do with that,” she said.

Clearly, things worked out for Kelley and Scott in their respective love lives, as they both are now married and have children (she has three with husband Chris Tyrrell; he has a son with wife Cassie Kelley.)

On Friday, the trio returned to Las Vegas to continue its highly successful residency show, Our Kind of Vegas, which launched in February. Naturally, the Grammy-winning group rumbled through its biggest hits, but one of the better moments was their testing the waters with the upcoming single “What If I Never Get Over You,” which was performed in front of an illuminated church backdrop.

Once the song finished to a warm ovation from the crowd, Kelley admitted they hadn’t played it much: “We’ve performed that one other time, so we’re still getting our sea legs with it.” The trio first played “What If I Never Get Over You” earlier this year at the C2C Festival in the U.K.