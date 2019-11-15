Watch Lady Antebellum Sing ‘What If I Never Get Over You’ on ‘Today’

On Wednesday, Lady Antebellum gave a standout performance at the CMA Awards when they partnered with Halsey to sing their current single “What If I Never Get Over You” and “Graveyard.” Earlier this morning, they celebrated the release of their new album Ocean on Today and reprised “What If I Never Get Over You” for the viewing audience.

Unlike the somber, stripped-down reading of the song on the CMA Awards, Lady Antebellum’s Today performance of “What If I Never Get Over You” is a full-band affair that chugs along on the same sturdy rhythm as Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers’ “Learning to Fly.” The vocal chemistry between singers Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott provides the dramatic tension for the tale of heartbreak and unresolved feelings, building to an emotional peak as it enters the final chorus.

On the same episode of Today, the trio also performed the new song “Pictures,” a deceptively breezy tune about breaking up.

Ocean is Lady Antebellum’s seventh studio album and the follow-up to 2017’s Heart Break. That album produced the Top 5 single “You Look Good” as well as the Top 20 title track. “What If I Never Get Over You,” the lead single from Ocean, is currently a Top 10 country radio hit.