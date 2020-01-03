 Lady Antebellum Ocean 2020 Tour Dates: See Details - Rolling Stone
Lady Antebellum Announce Ocean 2020 Tour

Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae to join “What If I Never Get Over You” trio on trek launching in May

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Lady Antebellum Ocean 2020 Tour

Lady Antebellum will launch their Ocean 2020 Tour in May.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Lady Antebellum have announced dates for an extensive headlining tour launching in May.

In November, the country trio of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood released their latest album Ocean, which provides the tour with its name. On May 21st, the Ocean 2020 Tour gets underway in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and runs through the remainder of summer, with 41 dates scheduled at present and supporting guests Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae on board for the duration. Notable stops include the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, and a September 12th show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to close out this leg.

A promotional video for the tour shows Lady Antebellum, Owen, and Maddie & Tae convening at popular Nashville karaoke bar Santa’s Pub (with its bearded namesake owner tending bar in the background) to come up with some ideas for a collaborative cover song. They take turns trying out a variety of popular hits like Chumbawumba’s “Tubthumping,” Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name,” and TLC’s “Waterfalls” before coming together in lovely harmony on Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes’ “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.” Asking for feedback from Santa, the bar owner growls in response, “Sure ain’t country.”

Ocean is Lady Antebellum’s seventh studio album and includes the lead single “What If I Never Get Over You,” which finished out 2019 by moving into the country airplay Top 5 with some momentum. Tickets to select shows on the tour will go on sale January 24th.

Lady Antebellum’s Ocean 2020 Tour dates:

May 21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
May 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
May 23 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 28 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
May 29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
May 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 13 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 14 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
June 18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
June 19 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
June 20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
June 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
July 16 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 17 – Pittsburgh, PA
July 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 23 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 31 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
August 1 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp
August 2 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheater
August 6 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
August 7 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 8 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 16 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 22 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 27 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
August 28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 29 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
September 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
September 5 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 6 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
September 10 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Bowling Arena
September 11 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
September 12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

