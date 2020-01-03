Lady Antebellum Announce Ocean 2020 Tour

Lady Antebellum have announced dates for an extensive headlining tour launching in May.

In November, the country trio of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood released their latest album Ocean, which provides the tour with its name. On May 21st, the Ocean 2020 Tour gets underway in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and runs through the remainder of summer, with 41 dates scheduled at present and supporting guests Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae on board for the duration. Notable stops include the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, and a September 12th show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to close out this leg.

A promotional video for the tour shows Lady Antebellum, Owen, and Maddie & Tae convening at popular Nashville karaoke bar Santa’s Pub (with its bearded namesake owner tending bar in the background) to come up with some ideas for a collaborative cover song. They take turns trying out a variety of popular hits like Chumbawumba’s “Tubthumping,” Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name,” and TLC’s “Waterfalls” before coming together in lovely harmony on Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes’ “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.” Asking for feedback from Santa, the bar owner growls in response, “Sure ain’t country.”

Ocean is Lady Antebellum’s seventh studio album and includes the lead single “What If I Never Get Over You,” which finished out 2019 by moving into the country airplay Top 5 with some momentum. Tickets to select shows on the tour will go on sale January 24th.

Lady Antebellum’s Ocean 2020 Tour dates:

May 21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

May 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

May 23 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 28 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

May 29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

May 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 13 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 14 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

June 18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

June 19 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

June 20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

July 16 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 17 – Pittsburgh, PA

July 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 23 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 31 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

August 1 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

August 2 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

August 6 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 7 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 8 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 16 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 22 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 27 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

August 28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 29 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

September 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

September 5 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 6 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

September 10 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Bowling Arena

September 11 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

September 12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena