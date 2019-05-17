Hear Lady Antebellum’s Heartbroken New Song ‘What If I Never Get Over You’

Lady Antebellum have returned with the new song “What If I Never Get Over You,” the multi-Platinum trio’s debut under a new agreement with Big Machine Label Group. The single is the group’s first new music since 2017’s Heart Break, their final album with longtime label home Capitol Nashville.

Nodding back to some of their earliest hits like “I Run to You,” Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood dial up the drama in “What If I Never Get Over You.” Produced by Dann Huff and written by Sam Ellis, Jon Green, Ryan Hurd and Laura Veltz, the song imagines two people and the open wounds that prevent them from ever fully moving on.

In classic Lady Antebellum fashion, Kelley and Scott each take a verse as if telling two different stories, or maybe even two sides of the same one. “What if I’m tryin’, but then I close my eyes/And then I’m right back, lost in that last goodbye,” they sing as all three musicians come together in the choruses. They ramp up the intensity as the song progresses, asking “What if this lasts forever and ever and ever” in the pleading bridge section but not offering any resolution to make us feel better.

The trio has been testing out the song at their ongoing Our Kind of Vegas residency at the Palms in Las Vegas, which has a handful of dates left in May before taking a break until August.