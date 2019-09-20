Lady Antebellum Preview New Album ‘Ocean’ With Yearning Title Track

Lady Antebellum have announced the autumn release of Ocean, the trio’s first full-length LP since 2017’s Heart Break and first since departing longtime label Capitol Nashville. Ocean, due November 15th, teams the group with producer Dann Huff for the first time, and marks Lady A’s debut project for Big Machine Label Group. Tracks already available from the forthcoming album are “Pictures” and the group’s current single, “What If I Never Get Over You.” Also featured will be a collaboration with Little Big Town on “The Thing That Wrecks You,” written by Tenille Townes, Daniel Tashian ands Kate York. Closing the album is its emotionally charged title track, a ballad featuring Hillary Scott’s yearning lead vocal accompanied by Dave Haywood on piano, which is officially out today.

Encamped in Las Vegas earlier this year for the Our Kind of Vegas residency, Scott, Haywood and band mate Charles Kelley road-tested some of new music that will be included on the 13-track LP, including “Crazy Love,” penned by Kelley with Nathan Chapman. Scott, who gave birth to twin daughters in 2018, co-wrote the album’s “Let It Be Love,” which Kelley noted is likely to be a single.

“The theme of this record is definitely bearing our souls and our journey. We’ve gone through a lot over the past couple years, finding ourselves, reconnecting as a band and finding where we want to go,” Kelley said earlier this year when the album was in its early stages. “At some point you have to just enjoy the journey and appreciate the art and the process and not so much the outcome. Now we’re going a little more fearlessly about it. I always feel like that’s when we’re at our best. There’s some meaty stuff on this record, some really meaty raw stuff.”

Ocean track listing: