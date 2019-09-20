 Lady Antebellum’s New Album ‘Ocean’: See Details – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next Tegan and Sara's 'High School' Memoir: Inside One of the Duo's Earliest Songs Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Lady Antebellum Preview New Album ‘Ocean’ With Yearning Title Track

Country trio’s debut for Big Machine Label Group arrives November 15th

By

Reporter

Stephen L. Betts's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lady Antebellum have announced the autumn release of Ocean, the trio’s first full-length LP since 2017’s Heart Break and first since departing longtime label Capitol Nashville. Ocean, due November 15th, teams the group with producer Dann Huff for the first time, and marks Lady A’s debut project for Big Machine Label Group. Tracks already available from the forthcoming album are “Pictures” and the group’s current single, “What If I Never Get Over You.” Also featured will be a collaboration with Little Big Town on “The Thing That Wrecks You,” written by Tenille Townes, Daniel Tashian ands Kate York. Closing the album is its emotionally charged title track, a ballad featuring Hillary Scott’s yearning lead vocal accompanied by Dave Haywood on piano, which is officially out today.

Related

Lady Antebellum, 'What If I Never Get Over You'
Hear Lady Antebellum's Heartbroken New Song 'What If I Never Get Over You'
Lady Antebellum Debut New Song, Talk Next Album at Vegas Residency

Encamped in Las Vegas earlier this year for the Our Kind of Vegas residency, Scott, Haywood and band mate Charles Kelley road-tested some of new music that will be included on the 13-track LP, including “Crazy Love,” penned by Kelley with Nathan Chapman. Scott, who gave birth to twin daughters in 2018, co-wrote the album’s “Let It Be Love,” which Kelley noted is likely to be a single.

“The theme of this record is definitely bearing our souls and our journey. We’ve gone through a lot over the past couple years, finding ourselves, reconnecting as a band and finding where we want to go,” Kelley said earlier this year when the album was in its early stages. “At some point you have to just enjoy the journey and appreciate the art and the process and not so much the outcome. Now we’re going a little more fearlessly about it. I always feel like that’s when we’re at our best. There’s some meaty stuff on this record, some really meaty raw stuff.”

Ocean track listing:

  1. “What If I Never Get Over You”
  2. “Pictures”
  3. “Crazy Love”
  4. “You Can Do You”
  5. “What I’m Leaving For”
  6. “Be Patient With My Love”
  7. “Alright”
  8. “Let It Be Love”
  9. “On A Night Like This”
  10. “Boots”
  11. “The Thing That Wrecks You” feat. Little Big Town
  12. “Mansion”
  13. “Ocean”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.