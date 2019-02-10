Lady Antebellum Debut New Song, Talk Next Album at Vegas Residency

When Lady Antebellum landed their Las Vegas residency gig a few months ago, they turned to current Vegas headliner Kix Brooks for advice.

“He said to bring a lot of humidifiers,” the trio’s Charley Kelley said on Saturday before the group took the stage on the second night of their Our Kind of Vegas show at the Palms Casino Resort. “When they say that you have to have humidifiers and drink a lot of water, they are not lying.”

For what it’s worth, the notoriously brutal desert dryness seems to have no affect on Lady Antebellum’s show, which can be summed up as a 90-minute showcase of the group’s journey over the past 13 years. The group — which consists of Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood — reaches back to the aughts to remind fans why they loved “I Run to You” or “Lookin’ for a Good Time.” They also bring a Mardi Gras-like party to the stage for more recent hits like “You Look Good” and “Bartender.” The stage becomes a makeshift Bluebird Cafe as they strip it down and perform an acoustic set with fellow songwriters — including Richard Marx, who was a surprise guest, singing “Right Here Waiting.”

On Saturday, Lady A also debuted a new song called “Thank God for Crazy Love.”

“We haven’t even recorded it yet, but we have a good feeling that we’re going to record it in the next round of songs,” Kelley told reporters beforehand. “It’s fun to road-test them and give people an exclusive.”

The group’s last album, Heart Break, was released in 2017 and found the band decamping for L.A. and Florida to write the LP. The upcoming album is poised to be a more vulnerable project.

“The theme of this record is definitely bearing our souls and our journey. We’ve gone through a lot over the past couple years, finding ourselves, reconnecting as a band and finding where we want to go,” Kelley said. “At some point you have to just enjoy the journey and appreciate the art and the process and not so much the outcome. Now we’re going a little more fearlessly about it. I always feel like that’s when we’re at our best. There’s some meaty stuff on this record, some really meaty raw stuff.”

Kelley said the group has more than enough material for the new album, especially from a reinvigorated Scott.

“This is the most we’ve written in a long time because there was a little time off when Hillary had the twins and Dave and I wrote a lot,” he said. “Sure enough, Hillary comes out right after having twins and hasn’t written in forever and she writes one song … called ‘Let It Be Love.’ It’s definitely a single. It just floored me. Only Hillary can be a 100 percent batter.”