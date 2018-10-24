Lady Antebellum Announce 2019 ‘Our Kind of Vegas’ Residency

Lady Antebellum will become the latest top-tier country act to take up residency in Las Vegas as their Our Kind of Vegas concert series launches early next year. The multi-award-winning trio’s residency at the Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater will consist of 15 dates between February 8th and August 31st.

The first country act to headline the venue, where Mariah Carey also famously staged a four-concert residency in 2009, Lady A’s residency will spotlight multidimensional staging and will also include a stripped-down element during which the trio plans to feature songwriters behind some of their biggest hits. The move to Vegas follows the group’s signing with Big Machine Records after spending a decade with the Capitol Nashville label.

Lady A’s relationship with Las Vegas stretches back to 2008, when they took the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on the nearby Las Vegas Strip to accept their first-ever ACM award as Top New Vocal Group. The band’s most recent LP (and sixth for Capitol Nashville), 2017’s Heart Break, included the Top Five single “You Look Good.”

Tickets for the Our Kind of Vegas residency will be available to fan club members Monday, October 29th, and will go on sale to the public Friday, November 2nd, at 10:00 a.m./PT via Ticketmaster.

Lady Antebellum’s Our Kind of Vegas 2019 concert dates:

February 8

February 9

February 13

February 15

February 16

May 10

May 11

May 15

May 17

May 18

August 23

August 24

August 28

August 30

August 31