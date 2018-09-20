See Lady Antebellum’s Mournful ‘Hurt’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Lady Antebellum made a return visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday, performing the sorrowful “Hurt” from their 2017 album Heart Break.

Like the album’s title track, singer Hillary Scott takes the lead on “Hurt,” supported as usual by her bandmates Charles Kelly and Dave Haywood. She emphasizes vulnerability with her performance on Late Night, conveying the anguish of a woman who feels trapped under someone else’s powerful spell. “If you pull me close just to disappear / The chances are I’d wait for you a thousand years,” she sings. Penned by Jon Green, Melissa Pierce and Ben West, it’s one of two tracks on Heart Break the band did not have a hand in writing.

Heart Break, which featured the Top 5 hit “You Look Good,” was released in June 2017 and is the trio’s the seventh and final album for Capitol Nashville. In early September, they revealed they had signed a new recording agreement with Big Machine Label Group’s BMLG Records, where they’ll be working under President/CEO Scott Borchetta and reunited with BMLG Records President Jimmy Harnen, who was overseeing promotion at Capitol Nashville when Lady A’s “I Run to You” became a hit.

“We hope to honor all the people who have been part of our story over the last 10 years – can’t wait to work with some old friends again and are excited for where it takes us all together!” said Hillary Scott in a release.

They’re in the process of working on new music for their next release, but more immediately, Lady Antebellum are sharing stages with Darius Rucker on the Summer Plays On Tour. On Thursday, they’ll play Virginia Beach, Virginia, followed by stops in Camden, New Jersey and Mansfield, Massachusetts on Friday, September 21st and Saturday, September 22nd, respectively.