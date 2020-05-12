Watch Lady Antebellum Sing ‘Champagne Night’ on ‘Fallon’

Lady Antebellum delivered an at-home performance of their new song “Champagne Night” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. The track was released as a single in April after the country trio’s appearance on the Season 2 premiere of NBC’s Songland, where they selected it as the episode’s winner. It is the first song from the series to be released as a single to radio.

Penned by country songwriting pro Shane McAnally with Songland guest Madeline Merlo and the members of Lady Antebellum, “Champagne Night” is a celebration of all things down-home, such as the way the stars “still stay lit” in the country long past last call in the city. “Don’t need doubles and bubbles to get in all kinds of trouble/Out in the country,” Charles Kelly, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood sing in a syncopated rhythm.

For their Fallon performance, Kelley, Scott, and Haywood are in separate green-screened silos as Haywood taps out a basic rhythm on a drum machine hung around his neck and plays the main guitar riff. As the three begin to sing their parts — sounding remarkably good for the sonic limitations of at-home performances — their green-screen backgrounds begin to cycle through a series of images including a sunny beach, a giant inflatable flamingo floating in a pool, and the Nashville skyline at night.

In 2019, Lady Antebellum released their album Ocean, which included the Number One hit “What If I Never Get Over You.”