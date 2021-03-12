 Lady A's 'Like a Lady' Song: Listen - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Darius Rucker Delivers an Ode to Romance in New Song 'My Masterpiece'
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Lady A Play on Their Name in Eighties-Style Rock Anthem ‘Like a Lady’

Country trio stack vocal parts for an immersive effect in a new song led by vocalist Hillary Scott

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hillary Scott leads Lady A through a free-spirited romp in the country music trio’s new song “Like a Lady.” Opening with stacked vocals reminiscent of Styx’s own “Lady,” the track is presented as a celebration of female empowerment.

Scott co-wrote the song with four collaborators and propels “Like a Lady” with her unpretentious performance. “I feel like a lady/sippin’ on tequila with my Levi’s on/a lady, singin’ to the music playin’ all night long,” she sings over a thundering groove, peppered by fiddle. Bandmate Dave Haywood contributes a rock-guitar solo, while the group’s Charles Kelley offers harmony throughout.

“I feel my most confident when I’m not trying too hard. I love getting glammed up and all the fancy clothes, but when I feel the most ‘me,’ it’s a lot more laid back – and I think that’s a lot of us,” Scott said in a statement, referencing two other country anthems. “As we were writing it, I was like ‘It’s always been my dream to do a song that combines the things I love about Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ and Shania Twain’s ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ — two of the most strong, powerful female songs ever.”

“Like a Lady,” produced by Dann Huff, is the follow-up to “Champagne Night,” a 2020 Number One by the band, who changed their name from Lady Antebellum to Lady A last summer.

In This Article: Lady A, Lady Antebellum

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.