Lady A Play on Their Name in Eighties-Style Rock Anthem ‘Like a Lady’

Hillary Scott leads Lady A through a free-spirited romp in the country music trio’s new song “Like a Lady.” Opening with stacked vocals reminiscent of Styx’s own “Lady,” the track is presented as a celebration of female empowerment.

Scott co-wrote the song with four collaborators and propels “Like a Lady” with her unpretentious performance. “I feel like a lady/sippin’ on tequila with my Levi’s on/a lady, singin’ to the music playin’ all night long,” she sings over a thundering groove, peppered by fiddle. Bandmate Dave Haywood contributes a rock-guitar solo, while the group’s Charles Kelley offers harmony throughout.

“I feel my most confident when I’m not trying too hard. I love getting glammed up and all the fancy clothes, but when I feel the most ‘me,’ it’s a lot more laid back – and I think that’s a lot of us,” Scott said in a statement, referencing two other country anthems. “As we were writing it, I was like ‘It’s always been my dream to do a song that combines the things I love about Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ and Shania Twain’s ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ — two of the most strong, powerful female songs ever.”

“Like a Lady,” produced by Dann Huff, is the follow-up to “Champagne Night,” a 2020 Number One by the band, who changed their name from Lady Antebellum to Lady A last summer.