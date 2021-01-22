Lady A, the Country Trio, Are the Newest Members of the Grand Ole Opry

Lady A — the country trio of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood — are the latest inductees into the Grand Ole Opry. The band, known for the Grammy-winning 2009 juggernaut “Need You Now,” was officially invited to become members of the long-running country radio show during a taping for an upcoming NBC special celebrating the Opry’s 95th anniversary.

Darius Rucker, who joined the Opry in 2012, did the honors of asking the group. Typically, invited members are officially inducted during a ceremony at a later date. Per a release, Lady A’s membership is effective immediately. Their surprise invitation and their performance will air during Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music, premiering February 14th on NBC.

Lady A’s membership follows that of “Farewell Party” vocalist Gene Watson, who was inducted in February 2020. Curiously, bluegrass musician Rhonda Vincent was invited to join the institution that same month but her official induction was postponed due to the pandemic. More than a year later, she’ll finally be inducted February 6th, a month after Lady A.

Then known as Lady Antebellum, the trio of Scott, Kelley, and Haywood made their Grand Ole Opry debut in 2007. Last summer, the members decided to shorten their Civil War-associated name to Lady A in response to the national conversation about racism. A Seattle blues singer also lays claim to that moniker and the parties are currently involved in a lawsuit over the rights to the name.