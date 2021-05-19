Lady A Recruits Carly Pearce for 2021 What a Song Can Do Tour

The country trio Lady A will return to the road this summer with a 34-city tour. The What a Song Can Do Tour kicks off July 29th at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, and runs through early October. The primarily outdoor amphitheater tour features three on-the-rise support acts: Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts.

“This tour is really going to be about letting our fans know how much they mean to us and what music has done for all of us over the last year…which is the essence of the tour name. We started writing a song called ‘What a Song Can Do’ and it turned into a love letter to our fans,” the band’s Charles Kelley said in a statement.

Kelley and his bandmates in Lady A, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, announced the tour during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, where they also performed their latest song, “Like a Lady.”

“We are gonna soak up these moments on stage more than we ever have before. It’s gonna be hard to wipe the smiles off our faces and I’m sure the tears off of Hillary’s,” Kelley said. “We were lucky enough to still release new music this past year but there are songs like ‘Champagne Night’ and ‘What If I Never Get Over You’ that we haven’t been able to play live much so we know those will make for some really special moments.”

Tickets to the What a Song Can Do Tour go on sale May 28th at 10 a.m. via the band’s website.

Lady A’s What a Song Can Do Tour dates:

July 29 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

July 30 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 31 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

August 7 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp

August 8 — St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 13 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 14 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

August 15 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

August 19 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheatre

August 20 —Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

August 21 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 28 —Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre***

August 29 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

September 2 — Newport, KY @ Ovation Concert Venue

September 3 — Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival**

September 4 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Amp*

September 5 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE*

September 9 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

September 10 — Norman, OK @ Lloyd Noble Center

September 11 — New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheatre

September 16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak@Chin Pavilion

September 17 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 18 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 23 — Englewood CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 25 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theatre at Virgin Hotels

September 30 — Wilmington, NC @ Riverfront Park Amphitheatre

October 1 — Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB at Heritage Park Amphitheatre

October 2 — Alpharetta, GA @ AmerisBank Amphitheatre

October 8 — Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Arena

October 9 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

October 10 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

* Carly Pearce Only

** Niko Moon Only

*** Carly Pearce and Niko Moon Only