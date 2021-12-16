 Brantley Gilbert, Kyle Rittenhouse at Conservative Conference - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Brantley Gilbert, Dustin Lynch to Join Kyle Rittenhouse at Conservative Conference

Rittenhouse shot and killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020. He confirmed his appearance at AmericaFest earlier this week

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
America Fest Brantley GilbertAmerica Fest Brantley Gilbert

Brantley Gilbert is among the country singers set to perform at the conservative event AmericaFest 2021.

R. Diamond/Getty Images

This month’s inaugural AmericaFest 2021, a multi-day conference presented by Turning Point USA, has a predictably heavy-duty lineup of controversial speakers and politicians ready to gin up conservative outrage: Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are among the usual suspects. But the event, set for Dec. 18 to 21 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Arizona, also includes two nights of country concerts with stars of varying degrees Brantley Gilbert, Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, and Lee Greenwood all set to perform.

Kyle Rittenhouse is also on the bill. The 18-year-old, who shot and killed two people during racial-justice demonstrations in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 before being acquitted of all charges last month, is listed high up on the event’s homepage. In fact, he’s in the same row as Donald Trump Jr. While Rittenhouse’s name doesn’t appear on AmFest’s daily schedule, it looks likely that he’ll appear Monday during a late-afternoon panel titled “Kenosha on Camera” — It teases “a VERY special guest.”

Related Stories

MAGA World's Biggest Conspiracy Theorists Are Going at Each Others Throats
Trump-Starved Republicans Don't Want to Wait Until 2024, Play Him Up as Potential House Speaker

Related Stories

5 Festivals that Ended in Disaster
5 Festivals That Ended in Disaster
The 100 Greatest Music Videos

Just a few hours later, Lynch, Dickerson, Greenwood, and Deejay Silver will take the stage.

Other “notable” speakers at AmericaFest include Matt Gaetz, Sebastian Gorka, and jacket-averse congressman Jim Jordan. Christian preacher Sean Feucht, who led a series of anti-lockdown concerts in 2020, will conduct a worship service on Sunday.

The appearances by Gilbert, Lynch and company are the latest example of country music artists — typically quiet when it comes to politics — signaling their political leanings. In November, Jason Aldean’s wife launched a line of conservative clothing with messages like “Military Lives Matter” and “This Is Our Fucking Country.” Aldean and the singer Chuck Wicks appeared in social media posts modeling the line.

In This Article: Brantley Gilbert, Dustin Lynch, Kenosha, kyle rittenhouse, marjorie taylor greene, Matt Gaetz

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.