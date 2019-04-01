Kyle Daniel Celebrates the Rock Band Life in ‘God Bless America (Damn Rock n Roll)’

On his new EP What’s There to Say?, Kyle Daniel blends country with Southern rock, enlivening a genre hybrid that can often feel overcooked with his vulnerable yet vital songs about heartbreaks (the title track) and the opioid epidemic (“Born to Lose”). But he also makes time to cut loose and play loud, like in the rousing “God Bless America (Damn Rock n Roll).”

The Kentucky songwriter premieres a live performance video of the track, which highlights both his fierce band and his own penchant for power chords. Filmed in the Mockingbird Theater in Franklin, Tennessee, the bare-bones clip emphasizes the music over any visuals, with Daniel and his players delivering a compact but muscular rendition.

“At our live shows, we’ve been taking the songs off the EP to the next level and dissecting them and seeing parts that we can enhance,” he says. “And that chorus in ‘God Bless America’ is one of the best sing-along ones we got. It’s a snapshot of the rebellious nature of being an American.”

Daniel has been promoting What’s There to Say? with a string of gigs throughout the southeast and Texas, and will open for the Marshall Tucker Band at Nashville’s War Memorial Auditorium on April 19th. He’ll also join fellow Kentuckians Black Stone Cherry on the road and play the Denver Day of Rock on May 25th.