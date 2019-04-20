Country-Rocker Kyle Daniel Sparks Up 420 With ‘A Friend With Weed’

Kyle Daniel has been weaving his high-and-mighty pot singalong “A Friend With Weed” into his live shows for the past few months, but the song received its more official debut on Friday night in Nashville, just in time for 420.

Delivering a tight 45-minute set of brawny country-rock as the opening act for enduring Southern-rock group the Marshall Tucker Band at the War Memorial Auditorium, Daniel embraced his twangier side on “A Friend With Weed,” a loping country salute to buddies with bud. “Cause it’s Friday again and we ain’t got shit to do/we’ll get high as a giraffe up in a tree,” Daniel sang, a sentiment that seemed to resonate with the predominantly long-and-gray-haired audience (including Daniel’s 92-year-old grandmother), who whooped in the affirmative when he asked the chorus’s question: “So if I share some with you, will you share some with me?” Daniel posted a studio version of “A Friend With Weed” earlier Friday.

Since releasing his self-titled debut EP in 2018, Daniel, a former guitarist-for-hire, has been building buzz as a solo artist with broad appeal to fans of country, Americana, rock and jam. He recently opened a string of shows for the Cadillac Three and will hit the road with Black Stone Cherry next month, performing songs off his new project What’s There to Say?, including the loser’s anthem “Born to Lose” and the unabashed rocker “God Bless America (Damn Rock n Roll).”