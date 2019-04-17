Kristian Bush, Rita Wilson Announce Joint Tour

Sugarland’s Kristian Bush and Rita Wilson will embark on a joint concert tour beginning June 5th in Atlanta. The two artists, who have shared a close friendship in addition to their musical collaborations, will visit City Winery venues in Nashville, Washington, D.C., and New York, in addition to other intimate clubs before the trek wraps on June 19th.

Her recently released fourth LP, Halfway to Home, features Wilson’s poignant “Throw Me a Party,” a tune co-written with Bush and veteran tunesmith Liz Rose. The song was inspired by a conversation Wilson had with her husband, Tom Hanks, after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I had so many different thoughts,” Wilson told Rolling Stone. “You’re scared, anxious, you think about your own mortality. So I had a serious discussion with my husband that if anything happens, what I’d like is a party, a celebration.”

Halfway to Home, released in March, is the follow-up to Wilson’s 2018 album Bigger Picture. Co-produced by Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift), much of the material on the new record was written during a five-day songwriting camp, where she collaborated with writers including Mozella (Madonna, Kelly Clarkson), Mitch Allan (Demi Lovato) and Kara DioGuardi (Pink).

Before Wilson and Bush hit the road together, Wilson has one of her highest-profile gigs ever at the end of this month, playing the Stagecoach festival in Indio, California, on April 27th. She’s also set for CMA Fest on June 7th and Chicago’s three-day Country LakeShake on June 21st. Bush, meanwhile, is coming off last year’s reunion with his Sugarland partner, Jennifer Nettles, a reunion that resulted in the album Bigger and the Top Ten radio hit “Babe,” featuring Taylor Swift. Bush’s forthcoming solo EP is due in the summer.

Here are Bush and Wilson’s tour dates:

June 5 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

June 9 — Nashville, TN @ City Winery Nashville

June 11 — Washington, DC @ City Winery DC

June 12 — New York, NY @ City Winery New York

June 14 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

June 15 — Montclair, NJ @ The Welmont Theater

June 17 — Boston, MA @ City Winery Boston

June 19 — Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of HomesteadMusic Hall