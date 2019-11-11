Kristian Bush Previews New Jam Band Dark Water With ‘Paint It Blue’

Kristian Bush takes a turn toward jam-band rock with Dark Water, a new trio he formed with his brother Brandon and guitarist Benji Shanks. Brandon Bush is a multi-instrumentalist and former member of Train, while Shanks is a popular jam scene guitarist who has been touring with Blackberry Smoke. The group’s first song, “Paint It Blue,” is out now.

“She says, ‘One small crack don’t mean that you’re broken,'” sings Bush in the opening verse of “Paint It Blue,” setting an optimistic tone. “And it’s never gonna matter how slow we go, long as we keep going.” That cheerful sentiment is echoed by the lively tempo of the song’s two-stepping drums and filled out in color by the Tom Petty-evoking chord progression, bright electric guitars, and pedal steel.

“I started playing around with this fun idea that there’s an apparition, this ghost that comes to you in your dream and she’s telling you how to make it through all the troubles that are going on in your life,” says Kristian Bush in a release.

The trio’s self-titled debut album will be released Friday, November 15th. The 11-song set, which features the influence of the Grateful Dead and the Allman Brothers Band, was recorded in Atlanta.