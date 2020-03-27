Kip Moore Announces New Album ‘Wild World’ With Brooding Title Track

Kip Moore will be releasing his fourth studio album, Wild World, on May 29th. The Nashville singer-songwriter unveiled the title track on Friday, one of 12 original songs he wrote for the 13-track LP.

“I know it’s an unsettling time for a lot of people right now, and so my hope is that this music can bring even just one person some peace,” Moore said. “I try to make music that reaches people in a pure sense — something that’s light and easy to carry with you, but 1000 pounds of weight at the same time, and I think Wild World is just a depiction of what I see. Life is one crazy, wild ride. But it can be so simple if we look for the right things, and I think that is more important than ever right now.”

Moore told Billboard that “Wild World” was inspired by the advice his parents gave him at a young age.

“They were always inspiring me to chase joy and keeping things simple and that’s how ‘Wild World’ came about because I said that first line,” he shared. “I said, ‘Mama said wild man won’t you listen/ And come take a seat right here in the kitchen.’ And that’s how the whole thing took off.”

Wild World is the followup to Moore’s 2017 album Slowheart and his second LP to feature “wild” in its title — he released Wild Ones in 2015. Last summer, Moore offered a preview of Wild World with the heartland rocker “She’s Mine.”

Kip Moore, Wild World Track List:

1. “Janie Blu” (Dan Couch, Kip Moore)

2. “Southpaw” (Westin Davis, Kip Moore)

3. “Fire and Flame” (Cary Barlowe, Brett James, Kip Moore, Will Weatherly)

4. “Wild World” (Josh Miller, Kip Moore)

5. “Red White Blue Jean American Dream” (Jimi Bell, Barton Davies, Luke Dick, Philip Lammonds)

6. “She’s Mine” (Dan Couch, Kip Moore, Scott Stepakoff)

7. “Hey Old Lover” (Dan Couch, Kip Moore)

8. “Grow on You” (Blair Daly, Westin Davis, Kip Moore)

9. “More Than Enough” (David Garcia, Josh Miller, Kip Moore)

10. “Sweet Virginia” (Kip Moore, Manny Medina, Erich Wigdahl)

11. “South” (Adam Browder, Dan Couch, Manny Medina, Kip Moore, Dave Nassie, Erich Wigdahl)

12. “Crazy for You Tonight” (Blair Daly, Westin Davis, Kip Moore)

13. “Payin’ Hard” (Blair Daly, Westin Davis, Kip Moore)