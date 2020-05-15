An Isolated Kip Moore Rock Climbs and Writes Songs in New Documentary

Though he spends a big part of his life onstage in entertainer mode, Kip Moore doesn’t mind a bit of solitude. Since the pandemic began forcing shutdowns in March, the “More Girls Like You” singer has been hunkered down in East Kentucky, just being quiet and contemplative — writing songs, reading, and exploring the outdoors.

“I am one of those people that’s a natural introvert that’s forced to be an extrovert every day of my life,” Moore says. “I wake up every morning, get my coffee, my feet in the dirt, and I sit out side and read. In that sense, I feel recharged through this whole thing, but I’m also in tune with the sadness and the weight of the whole situation. I’m well aware and empathize with how badly people are struggling.”

Moore documents some of his quarantine experience and breaks down the recording of his fourth album, Wild World, in the upcoming documentary 7 Days at the Rock, which premieres May 28th at 8 p.m. CT on Outside TV. Filmed by Moore’s friend PJ Brown, the documentary is set is at the “BedRock,” a lodge that Moore built with another friend, Jeremy Salyers, to accommodate weary hikers and rock climbers at Red River Gorge at budget-friendly prices.

“I was asked if I wanted to do a bar with a couple other artists in Nashville. I was like, ‘Fuck that, I have no interest in that'”

“We’re not looking to get rich, we’re looking to create something special for people,” he says. “I remember getting asked, did I want to go in and do a bar with a couple other artists in Nashville? I was like, ‘Fuck that, I have no interest in that.’ I know it would make me a lot of money, but my mind doesn’t think like that. I want to be attached to things that keep my soul on fire.”

Moore also plays several of his new songs during the documentary, including the newly released “Red White Blue Jean American Dream.” “We can see the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Texas/Rock Rock City in Tennessee/Rollin’ down the road you and me just chasin’/That red white blue jean American dream,” he sings in a throaty rasp, making his case to someone to make their life together an adventure, no matter where it takes them.

Penned by Jimi Bell, Barton Davies, Luke Dick, and Philip Lammonds, it’s the only track on Wild World that Moore didn’t have a hand in writing. Dick, who also wrote Moore’s song “The Bull,” showed him the song after a collaborative session.

“I think Luke really understands me as a person and as an artist,” Moore says. “I think he feels comfortable playing me stuff. He knows I’m open-minded in a room.”

But “Red White Blue Jean American Dream,” which takes on a lean, Gaslight Anthem punk-Americana sound in its recorded version, did not start out that way. In fact, Moore wasn’t into the original arrangement.

“It honestly was kind of super folky, indie — had a little bit of a Mumford, Avett Brothers, Lumineers thing to it on the demo,” Moore says. “I told him I loved the melody and the sentiment of the song, but I would want to scrap it and start completely over. I told him the vibe and what I was hearing, the way I’d want to record it, so we just made it an old rock ‘n’ roll track.”

“Red White Blue Jean American Dream” follows previous releases “Crazy for You Tonight,” “Southpaw,” and the title track from Wild World, which arrives May 29th. Moore was supposed to spend some of his spring touring in Australia and Japan, but plans obviously changed with the pandemic. He has remained productive, though; he says he already has half of the next album written.

“It’s been kind of oozing out — once I really sunk my teeth into the fact that I’m here for a bit,” he says. “It’s really just been me and a guitar. That’s the way I love to write. It’s been nice because you’re only really thinking about the essence of what the song is.”

While Moore may be savoring his solitude in nature, he admits he’s starting to feel ready to rejoin the world.

“I’m eager to be around community again,” he says, “because I have been completely isolated for quite some time now.”