Flashback: Kip Moore Sings Smoldering Cover of Pearl Jam’s ‘Better Man’

Kip Moore concerts are unique animals, allowing the Georgia singer-songwriter the forum to play hits like “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck” and “Hey Pretty Girl,” new singles such as “The Bull” and even unreleased tracks. Moore also frequently dots his set lists with choice covers, from Ozzy Osborne and Tom Petty to Pearl Jam’s “Better Man,” which he rolls out as a full-band jam.

Pearl Jam cover gone right 🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/FajceZQ3r7 — SLOWHEART (@KipNSlowHearts) April 18, 2019

In this video shared by a Moore fan account, he’s shown backing himself up on his Telecaster, setting the table for his gruff vocals. Rather than ape Eddie Vedder’s guttural growl, he embraces his own husky tone, transforming “Better Man” into more of an introspective slow-burner than angsty grunge anthem.

“A lot of artists put it on cruise control,” Moore told Rolling Stone Country last summer. “A lot of times, stuff feels stock. They might put on the same exact show, and have the same exact conversation with the audience, and eventually the audience picks up on it. I always try to stay very present during my shows. I’ve never missed a soundcheck in my career. I think that pays dividends.”

The Slowheart artist is currently on the road, with dates scheduled in his home state later this month, along with a special subterranean show at Cumberland Caverns in McMinnville, Tennessee, on April 27th.