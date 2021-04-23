Kip Moore Celebrates His ‘Good Life’ in a Heavy Rocking New Song

Kip Moore is living to the fullest in his new song “Good Life,” his first new music since the deluxe version of his 2020 album Wild World.

“Good Life” marks a slight sonic departure for Moore, who worked with producer and co-writer Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Ashley McBryde) for the first time in his career. Some of Joyce’s more experimental rock-leaning influence is evident as Moore’s effects-laden vocals cruise along to a funky backbeat and sizzling lead guitar. “I’ve been crucified by a Baptist preacher/been face to face with the old grim reaper,” he sings in one verse, rattling off a lists of boasts that add up to his “Good Life.” It’s also a subtle callback to the defiant album cut “Reckless” from Moore’s debut album Up All Night. (Moore’s longtime collaborator Dan Couch co-wrote “Good Life” with Moore and Joyce.)

In February, Moore released the deluxe version of Wild World, which features four new tracks including “How High.” To mark the occasion, Moore took over Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and played a socially distanced show that was also livestreamed. The performance included a cameo by Ashley McBryde, who came out to sing with Moore on “Janie Blu.” Moore also shined a light on the dire situation facing independent music clubs in the video for “Don’t Go Changing.”

Moore has a handful of shows coming up, including a May 28th performance at the Starlight Drive-In in Butler, Pennsylvania.