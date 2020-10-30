Kip Moore Puts a Face to Music Clubs in Crisis in New Video ‘Don’t Go Changing’

Kip Moore puts a human face to the music venues in crisis in his new video for “Don’t Go Changing.” The country-rocker filmed the clip at the currently shuttered Nashville clubs the 5 Spot, the End, the Basement, Mercy Lounge, and Exit/In, the historic venue that served as a centerpiece to Robert Altman’s 1975 film Nashville.

Moore plays the role of interviewer in the video, sitting down with Exit/In owner Chris Cobb to get his unvarnished view on the state of the live music business. For Cobb — who, in normal times, typically presents 20 shows a month at Exit/In — and many like him, the outlook isn’t good. “At this point, it’s survival mode,” he says.

In the video for “Don’t Go Changing,” directed by Alex Ferrari, Moore performs with his band onstage at Cobb’s venue, and is also shown visiting other ghostly, vacant clubs around town. The song itself is a brawny, energizing anthem, but, as Moore would probably agree, it takes a backseat to the stark words of Cobb. A title card at the end of the clip asks fans to support clubs in crisis via the Music Venue Alliance Nashville.

“Don’t Go Changing” appears on a new deluxe edition of Moore’s fourth studio album Wild World. On Friday, he announced the release of the expanded LP, set for February 12th.

Here’s the track list to Wild World Deluxe.

1. “Janie Blu”

2. “Southpaw”

3. “Fire and Flame”

4. “Wild World”

5. “Red White Blue Jean American Dream”

6. “She’s Mine”

7. “Hey Old Lover”

8. “Grow on You”

9. “More Than Enough”

10. “Sweet Virginia”

11. “South”

12. “Crazy for You Tonight”

13. “Payin’ Hard”

14. “Don’t Go Changing”

15. “Midnight Slow Dance”

16. “How High”

17. “Man’s Gotta Do”