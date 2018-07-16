Kip Moore Announces Fall 2018 After the Sunburn Tour

Summer touring season is in full swing, but Kip Moore is already thinking ahead to the cooler months by announcing his headlining After the Sunburn Tour for fall.

The 21-date trek will take the Nashville singer-songwriter to theaters and ballrooms on both ends of the country, with dates focusing along each of the coasts. Moore kicks things off September 20th at the Fillmore Silver Spring in Silver Springs, Maryland before heading to New York, Alabama, the Midwest, the Pacific Northwest, and California. September dates will feature a combination of the Wild Feathers, Caroline Jones or Jillian Jacqueline as supporting guests, while Jacqueline and Jordan Davis will open shows for the remainder of the tour beginning in October. The tour wraps up November 17th back in Nashville with a show at War Memorial Auditorium.

Moore released his latest LP, Slowheart, last September, which went on to become his third-straight album to crack the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. He’s currently working the summer festival circuit himself, with his next stop scheduled for the North Dakota State Fair in Minot, North Dakota on July 25th.

The full itinerary for Kip Moore’s After the Sunburn Tour:

Sept. 20 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sept. 21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Sept. 22 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Sept. 28 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.

Oct. 4 – Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena

Oct. 5 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

Oct. 6 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Oct. 18 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Oct. 20 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

Oct. 25 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct. 27 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

Oct. 30 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheater

Nov. 1 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Nov. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 3 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Nov. 5 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

Nov. 8 – Spokane, WA @ Fox Theater

Nov. 9 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for Performing Arts

Nov. 10 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Nov. 17 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium