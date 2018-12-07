Kip Moore Announces New ‘Room to Spare’ Acoustic Tour Dates

Last month Kip Moore released the stripped-down Room to Spare: The Acoustic Sessions EP, a seven-song set that highlighted both his songwriting and the nuances of his gruff voice. The Georgia native launched a four-date mini-tour in support of the project, and has now announced plans to extend the run in 2019.

Moore will play 28 dates, including shows in Canada and the U.K., kicking off the trek March 7th in Chicago. Charlie Worsham and the duo Muscadine Bloodline will open select dates.

Since arriving on the scene with the 2011 Number One “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck,” Moore has established himself as a bit of a Nashville outsider, an artist more concerned with following his own path than any cookie-cutter Music City template. He told Rolling Stone Country last summer that he’s keenly aware of the importance of engaging his audience with songs other than radio hits.

“That song brought in a new fan base,” Moore says of his breakthrough hit “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck,” “but you have to ask: Once the fans are there, how are we going to keep them? That’s the difference. Can you keep them once they show up?”

Here are Moore’s new Room to Spare tour dates:

March 7 — Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center**

March 8 — Carmel, IN @ The Palladium**

March 9 — Bowling Green, KY @ SKYPAC**

March 14 — Minneapolis, MN @ The State Theatre*

March 15 — Ottumwa, IA @ Bridge View Events Center*

March 16 — Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre*

March 21 — Morgantown, WV @ The Metropolitan Theatre**

March 22 — Athens, OH @ Memorial Auditorium**

March 23 — Richmond, VA @ The National**

March 28 — Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre**

March 29 —Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts**

March 30 — Hanford, CA @ Fox Theatre**

April 18 —Moncton, NB @ Capitol Theater

April 19 — Halifax, NS @ Casino Nova Scotia

April 20 — Charlottetown, PEI @ Confederation Centre of the Arts

April 25 — Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead Theatre**

April 26 — Macon, GA @ The Grand Opera House**

April 27 — McMinnville, TN @ Cumberland Caverns**

May 2 — Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre**

May 3 — New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre**

May 4 — Burlington, VT @ Flynn Center**

May 9 — Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse**

May 10 — Portland, ME @ The State Theatre**

May 11 — Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre**

May 26 —Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

May 27 — Glasgow, UK @ Fruitmarket

May 29 —Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall

May 30 — London, UK @ Cadogan Hall

*Dates with Charlie Worsham

**Dates with Muscadine Bloodline