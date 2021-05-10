Kip Moore Plots Fall 2021 Tour Dates, Drops ‘Good Life’ Video

Kip Moore joins the many country artists going back on tour this fall. The Georgia native announced dates for his headlining How High Tour on Monday and released a video for his song “Good Life.”

The How High Tour begins October 14th at the Riviera Theater in Chicago and currently has 20 dates, including stops in Detroit, Phoenix, and Orange Beach, Alabama, that will consist of mainly theaters and mid-sized clubs. The trek will wrap up December 18th with a performance at SOMA in San Diego. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14th, at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.

“We’ve worked really hard behind the scenes to put together a fall tour for you guys,” Moore wrote on Instagram. “I understand some of you guys will choose to avoid a crowd. I respect that decision & have nothing but love for those of you that feel that way. But……… for those of you that do come, I promise you that we will give you everything we got.”

“Good Life” was released in late April and marked the performer’s first time working with producer Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Ashley McBryde). On Monday, Moore released the accompanying video, which was directed by PJ Brown and features Moore as a bare-chested bus driver and general instigator of fun. He’s joined by several groups of dancers and individuals looking to tap into the best parts of existence — which he happily shows them.

Here are Kip Moore’s How High Tour dates:

October 14 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

October 15 – Newport, KY @ TBA

October 16 – Rochester, NY @ The Armory

October 21 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

October 22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

October 23 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

November 4 – Knoxville, TN @ The Tennessee Theatre

November 5 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

November 6 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

November 11 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

November 12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

November 13 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Port at the Wharf

November 19 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

November 20 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

November 21 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

December 2 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

December 3 – Kearney, NE @ Viaero Event Center

December 4 – Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center

December 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

December 18 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA