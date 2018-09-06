Kings of Leon Recruit Sheryl Crow, Little Big Town for Nashville Food Festival

Kings of Leon will pay tribute to the disco hits of the Seventies and Eighties when they headline the 2018 Harvest Night at Music City Food + Wine Festival in Nashville, which will also feature performances by Sheryl Crow and Little Big Town.

Set for September 15th, Harvest Night promises to be every bit as diverse as the crowd that once frequented the hedonistic Studio 54. The musical lineup for the evening includes Elle King, Phillip Phillips, Moon Taxi, the Struts, War & Treaty, Lilly Hiatt, Idea Mae, Parker Gispert, Ruby Amanfu, Robert Randolph, Tommy Sims, Nightly, Brandy Clark, and Death From Above 1979.

Attendees will want to put on their dancing clothes, but they may also need to bring a bib, as there will be an even more extensive list of chefs dishing out their own special fare. There will 17 participating chefs, including renowned TV personality and James Beard Award winner Andrew Zimmern and former Chew co-host Carla Hall. Food will be served before musical performances kick off later in the evening.

Harvest Fest takes place at Walk of Fame Park, near Bridgestone Arena and the Country Music Hall of Fame in downtown Music City. It also coincides with AmericanaFest, which takes place throughout the city from September 11th to 16th.