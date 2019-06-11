See King Calaway’s Buoyant ‘World for Two’ on ‘Kimmel’

Nashville six-piece King Calaway made their national television debut on Wednesday, performing their current single “World for Two” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The song appears on the group’s self-titled EP, released via BMG/BBR Music Group in January.

A multi-national group composed of Caleb Miller, Chris Deaton, Simon Dumas, Jordan Harvey, Chad Michael Jervis and Austin Luther, King Calaway bring a youthful, boy-band exuberance to the Kimmel stage. Scotland native Harvey leads off the first verse, with fellow frontmen Dumas (who grew up in Gibraltar) and Jervis each taking solo parts between lushly harmonized chorus parts that emphasize the positive message of fighting darkness with love: “So come here, make it all disappear, like lovers do,” they sing. Band member Deaton, it should be noted, is the son of CMA Awards producer and video director Robert Deaton.

King Calaway have covered a lot of ground in 2019 already. In May, they were chosen to open for Garth Brooks at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, at which Brooks personally introduced the band to the audience. In June, they performed on the Grand Ole Opry and had special guest Ricky Skaggs sitting in with them for a cover of “Seven Bridges Road.” Additionally, the group was featured during CMA Fest 2019, performing on three different stages throughout the weekend.