Kid Rock’s Nashville Bar Loses Beer Permit Over COVID Violations

Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock & Roll Steakhouse will have its permit to sell beer suspended for five days after the Nashville venue served patrons at its bar — a violation of the city’s active public-health emergency order. Currently, watering holes in Tennessee’s Davidson County are prohibited from seating and serving customers at their bars.
A photo taken last weekend inside the subtly named entertainment venue, which is co-owned by Nashville businessman Steve Smith, showed a packed bar and no masks from most customers or servers. The latter is an infraction and led to its own separate citation. The temporary suspension of the beer permit was a result of a later inspection.
This was last night at Kid Rock’s bar in Nashville. Our cases in TN are skyrocketing. All of our local, independent venues have been closed for three months, and there’s no sign of financial aid coming their way from our city, state, or the federal government. Steve Smith – the man who owns this bar, and many others in Nashville – gets a lot of air time and consideration from @johncooper4nashville and carries a lot of weight here in town. He has also reportedly been antagonizing people into removing their masks at his businesses and boycotting our shutdowns entirely. He likely wants to see all of our local independent venues fail because he stands to benefit financially from it while our local original music scene will collapse in on itself. He and his businesses have been a stain on this town for years now*. I don’t even really know what to say, except: speak up on behalf of our more sensible populace and our local businesses that have been hung out to dry. They need your help. *Please note, I don’t begrudge anyone for going to work right now. Unemployment and $1,200 are nowhere near enough, if you were even able to get it in the first place.
“They were in violation of two points of the order that states bar areas must remain closed to the public,” inspector Melvin Brown told The Tennessean. “No interaction with the public is allowed, and alcohol can only be served at tables and booths.”
Nashville is currently in Phase 2 of its reopening plan. The third phase, which does allow bar seating at half capacity, is expected to begin next week.
Three other venues also received a five-day beer-permit suspension: the Moxy Nashville Downtown hotel; Nudie’s Honky Tonk, named after Western tailor Nudie Cohn; and the beerhall Broadway Brewhouse. The suspensions, which only affect beer sales (liquor can still be served) won’t happen any time soon, however. The cited businesses have 14 days to appeal.