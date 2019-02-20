Khalid Joins Kane Brown in Hazy New ‘Saturday Nights’ Video

Kane Brown joins up with R&B singer Khalid for the new “Saturday Nights Remix” video, which was released this morning. The duet version of the song, originally a solo cut from Khalid’s Suncity EP, was released in January.

In the new video, a glimmering city hangs in the distance as Khalid sings from a remote spot high up on a hill. Brown joins him in several shots, singing his own verse as their mountaintop setting gets covered by a hazy pink sunset. The location matches well with the general narrative in the song, aiming to serve as a refuge for someone in a tough spot.

Brown, who just scored an ACM Nomination for Single of the Year (“Heaven”), continues his Live Forever Tour this weekend with shows in Manchester, New Hampshire; Wallingford, Connecticut; and Youngstown, Ohio. His current single “Good as You,” from the 2018 album Experiment, moves up to Number 22 on this week’s Country Airplay chart.

Meanwhile, Khalid just claimed a little piece of chart history for himself, becoming only the third artist ever to hold the top two positions of Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart simultaneously with “Better” and “Talk.” He has collaborated on singles with numerous other artists, including Normani (“Love Lies”), Elton John (“Young, Dumb and Broke”), Billie Eilish (“Lovely”), H.E.R. (“This Way”) and Marshmello (“Silence”).