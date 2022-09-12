fbpixel
Tyler Childers, Dwight Yoakam to Join Chris Stapleton for Kentucky Flood Benefit

Oct. 11 concert in Lexington will aid victims of this summer's catastrophic flooding
Tyler Childers, a Kentucky native, will perform at a benefit concert to raise money for victims of last summer's record floods in eastern Kentucky. Mark Sagliocco/Getty

This past July, 39 people died, and thousands were left homeless after record floods descended upon communities in eastern Kentucky. On Oct. 11, Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Tyler Childers — all of them natives of the Bluegrass State — will come together for a benefit concert to aid victims, their families, and first responders.

Dubbed “Kentucky Rising,” the concert will be held in Lexington, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena, with 100 percent of net proceeds going to the “Kentucky Rising Fund,” which, according to a release, will “strategically support both immediate needs and long-term recovery projects.”

This isn’t the first benefit that Stapleton, originally from the Paintsville, Kentucky, area, has led for his state. Last spring, he staged “A Concert for Kentucky” with Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and Yola to benefit his Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. He’s set to return to his home state this weekend for a headlining performance at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Louisville.

Childers, who released the new song “Angel Band” last week, will also share a bill with Stapleton at next year’s Stagecoach festival. The songwriters are set to perform on the Sunday lineup of the California event.

Tickets for “Kentucky Rising” go on sale Friday, Sept. 16.

