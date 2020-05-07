Kenny Chesney Celebrates Life on the Road in Vibrant ‘We Do’ Video

“Who lives like we do?” “We do!” So goes the call and response chant in the opening frame of Kenny Chesney’s celebratory new video for “We Do.” The song appears on the country superstar’s newly released album Here and Now.

An uptempo rocker that shines a light on Chesney’s fans who self-identify as members of his “No Shoes Nation,” “We Do” serves as a celebration of that culture of togetherness and how it fits into the singer’s life on the road. “We come down from the mountains, come up from the coast/We’re all comin’ out of some kinda comatose,” he sings. The Shaun Silva-directed video doubles down on that appreciation, largely ceding the spotlight to the thousands of fans gathered at Chesney’s many stadium-filling shows, partying in the parking lot beforehand, in seemingly every corner of the country.

Chesney’s second album under the Warner Bros. Nashville imprint, Here and Now was released May 1st. Included on the project are the title track (and Chesney’s current single), as well as the sea shanty-esque “Guys Named Captain.”

In an ordinary album-release year, Chesney would launch a spring tour similar to what’s depicted in the “Here and Now” video, but 2020 has turned out to be anything but ordinary. The singer postponed the majority of the April and May dates of his Chillaxification Tour, which included stops at AT&T Stadium near Dallas and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying “In times of uncertainty, I won’t take chances with those I love.” At present, Chesney still has tour dates picking up May 30th and running through late August.