Kenny Chesney Postpones Summer Stadium Tour to 2022

Kenny Chesney has scrapped his Chillaxification Tour. Originally set for 2020 and then postponed until 2021, the stadium trek is now slated for 2022 under a new name and with different opening acts, according to a press release. “All of the stadiums on the 2021 itinerary will still host Chesney’s 2022 tour. It will be a completely new show with a new name, new line-up, lots of new music and plenty of the songs people come to hear,” it read. Further details, including show dates, are expected soon.

Chesney addressed his fans — the No Shoes Nation — directly in a lengthy letter. “We have waited, and we have hoped…Talked to medical experts, stadium people, local officials across the country,” he said. “With all the progress being made around the pandemic, there is still too much unknown. What we’re hearing changes daily.

“I won’t take chances with people I love,” he continued. “So, here comes reality. We’re moving to 2022…Where I feel better about us all being together safely. I’d rather keep everyone safe + know we can rock for years to come.”

Chesney is slated to kick off the tour in Tampa and visit 18 cities in total, wrapping up at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, about 70 miles from Gloucester, where Chesney filmed his new music video. The Here & Now singer released the cinematic clip for “Knowing You” last month.

Here are the cities and stadiums Chesney will play in 2022:

Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium

Milwaukee, WI — American Family Field

Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium

Atlanta, GA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kansas City, MO — GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium

Pittsburgh, PA — Heinz Field

Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field

Chicago, IL — Soldier Field

Bozeman, MT — Bobcat Stadium

St. Louis, MO — Busch Stadium

Seattle, WA — Lumen Field

Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium

Denver, CO — Empower Field at Mile High

Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium

Detroit, MI — Ford Field

East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium