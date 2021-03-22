 Kenny Chesney Postpones Summer Stadium Tour to 2022 - Rolling Stone
Kenny Chesney Postpones Summer Stadium Tour to 2022

Originally slated for 2020, the Chillaxification Tour will return under a new name and lineup

Joseph Hudak

Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney has moved his summer stadium tour, originally planned for 2020, to next year.

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Kenny Chesney has scrapped his Chillaxification Tour. Originally set for 2020 and then postponed until 2021, the stadium trek is now slated for 2022 under a new name and with different opening acts, according to a press release. “All of the stadiums on the 2021 itinerary will still host Chesney’s 2022 tour. It will be a completely new show with a new name, new line-up, lots of new music and plenty of the songs people come to hear,” it read. Further details, including show dates, are expected soon.

Chesney addressed his fans — the No Shoes Nation — directly in a lengthy letter. “We have waited, and we have hoped…Talked to medical experts, stadium people, local officials across the country,” he said. “With all the progress being made around the pandemic, there is still too much unknown. What we’re hearing changes daily.

“I won’t take chances with people I love,” he continued. “So, here comes reality. We’re moving to 2022…Where I feel better about us all being together safely. I’d rather keep everyone safe + know we can rock for years to come.”

Chesney is slated to kick off the tour in Tampa and visit 18 cities in total, wrapping up at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, about 70 miles from Gloucester, where Chesney filmed his new music video. The Here & Now singer released the cinematic clip for “Knowing You” last month.

Here are the cities and stadiums Chesney will play in 2022:

Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium
Milwaukee, WI — American Family Field
Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium
Atlanta, GA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Kansas City, MO — GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Minneapolis, MN —  U.S. Bank Stadium
Pittsburgh, PA — Heinz Field
Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field
Chicago, IL — Soldier Field
Bozeman, MT — Bobcat Stadium
St. Louis, MO — Busch Stadium
Seattle, WA — Lumen Field
Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium
Denver, CO — Empower Field at Mile High
Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium
Detroit, MI — Ford Field
East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium

 

