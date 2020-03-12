Kenny Chesney Postpones Tour Dates in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenny Chesney, one of country music’s most popular live acts, is postponing 11 of his 2020 Chillaxification Tour dates, citing the “uncertainty” of the coronavirus situation.

“You can’t take risks without really understanding the consequences,” Chesney said in a statement. “In times of uncertainty, I won’t take chances with those I love. I can’t imagine, as much as we love being out there playing for the fans, being able to do that through the worry our nation is experiencing.”

Currently, seven stadiums and four amphitheater shows are slated to be rescheduled. Representatives for Messina Touring — the company that handles Chesney’s live shows — are in the process of choosing the alternate dates. As of Thursday afternoon, Chesney’s team hoped resolutions would be decided upon within the next six weeks. Refunds will be available to those unable to attend the rescheduled shows.

Chesney’s No Shoes Nation fanbase is one of the genre’s most devoted. In 2018, the “Here and Now” singer set an attendance record for Nashville’s Nissan Stadium (Eric Church holds the current record at the venue). The year prior, he released the live album Live in No Shoes Nation. Historically speaking, live albums do not perform as well as proper studio albums, but Chesney’s set debuted at Number One with 219,000 copies.

Here are Chesney’s postponed dates:

April 18 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

April 25 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park

May 2 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 7 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

May 9 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

May 13 — Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater

May 14 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

May 16 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 22 — Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

May 23 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

May 28 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center