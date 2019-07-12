×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next Song You Need to Know: Big Nothing, 'Carried Away' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Hear Kenny Chesney’s Sensual New Song ‘Tip of My Tongue’

“Get Along” performer’s new single was co-written by Ed Sheeran

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kenny Chesney has released the new song “Tip of My Tongue,” his first single since 2018’s Songs for the Saints. The mid-tempo rocker was penned by Chesney with Ross Copperman and pop singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, whose No. 6 Collaborations Project is out today.

Where many of Chesney’s recent songs like “Get Along” have addressed more worldly concerns, “Tip of My Tongue” is a celebration of sensuality. Over a dreamy, percussion-free bed of guitar and synthesizer, Chesney sings of his appreciation for the little details — like the dimples in someone’s back — that make him fall a little more in love with someone. “It’s a long way down to where I wanna go/It’s a long way down to the center of your soul,” he sings. The song builds to a production that splits the difference between sleek, modern pop and Chesney’s bread-and-butter country-rock, complete with a rousing sing-along chorus.

“It’s funny how a figure of speech can lead you to all kinds of places. When the idea fell out, we all just laughed & went, ‘Well, what can we do with that?’” Chesney tweeted this week.

Chesney, who’s currently taking a brief break from touring, has also announced plans for a coffee-table picture book for fans only. Titled Kenny Chesney: Living in Fast Forward, the 456-page volume will be a limited-edition release for No Shoes Nation fans. Chesney also pops up on “Gulf Coast Girl,” the new release from Caroline Jones.

Newswire

Powered by