Kenny Chesney Rides Out the Perfect Storm in New ‘Knowing You’ Music Video

Shot in Gloucester, Massachusetts, cinematic clip finds the country star contemplating loves and lives lost

Joseph Hudak

Kenny Chesney mixes the romantic sailboat opulence of Duran Duran’s “Rio” video with the salt-of-the-earth drama of George Clooney’s The Perfect Storm in the new music video for his song “Knowing You.”

Filmed in Gloucester, Massachusetts — the same location in Clooney’s 2000 film  — the clip finds the country singer contemplating loves and lives lost. “Not everything is meant to last,” he says in a voiceover. “When it’s over, there’s a huge hole but there’s also a pair of wings.”

The video, directed by Chesney’s longtime collaborator Shaun Silva, juxtaposes sunny days on the sailboat and the beaches of the Virgin Islands with the fog, mist, and hard work of life in Gloucester, where Chesney takes to the open sea on the local fishing boat Orion. He even suits up in an orange rain suit to protect him from the waves crashing over the deck, owning a look that can best be described as “Deadliest Chesney.”

But it’s a moving video, cinematic and stunning to watch, and the country superstar sells the gravity of the moment, as he sings about moving forward with just a memory. “I was a kid on a carnival ride, holding my breath till the moment/When you’re gonna leave me too soon,” goes the chorus. “I’d do it all over, ’cause damn it was good knowing you.”

“One of the things about this video I love is the way you can feel the settings,” Chesney said in a statement. “And each location — whether in Gloucester, Mass. or the Virgin Islands — was selected because it feels the way these emotions actually feel. As I’ve said, over and over lately, the people who come into your life and then are gone, it’s for any number of reasons. But beyond missing them, you have the opportunity to recognize what they brought to your life and be thankful.”

Written by Adam James, Brett James, and Kat Higgins, “Knowing You” appears on Chesney’s latest album, 2020’s Here and Now.

