 Kenny Chesney's New Album, 'Here and Now': See Track List - Rolling Stone
Kenny Chesney Announces ‘Here and Now’ Track List

Country superstar’s second album for Warner Music Nashville arrives May 1st

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney's new album, 'Here and Now,' will be released May 1st.

Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kenny Chesney has outlined the track list for his upcoming album, Here and Now. Chesney’s second LP under Warner Music Nashville, Here and Now, will be released May 1st

Spanning 12 tracks, the project includes the steamy “Tip of My Tongue” as well as the newly released title track (which is also Chesney’s current single). A release about the album notes that some of the news songs  — like “Here and Now” — were penned during creative retreats that Chesney organized.

On March 12th, Chesney made the decision to postpone several April and May dates on his Chillaxification Tour, citing public-health concerns over COVID-19. That included stadium shows in Atlanta, Minneapolis, and Dallas, as well as several slightly smaller amphitheater gigs. His stadium shows originally were supposed to include Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti and Spearhead, though the rescheduled dates and supporting acts have yet to be announced.

Here and Now follows Songs for the Saints, the country superstar’s love letter to the Caribbean islands in the wake of two devastating hurricanes. That album included the hit single “Get Along” as well as the reflective “Better Boat,” featuring Mindy Smith.

Kenny Chesney – Here and Now track list:

“We Do”
“Here and Now”
“Everyone She Knows”
“Wasted”
“Knowing You”
“Heartbreakers”
“Someone to Fix”
“Happy Does”
“Tip of My Tongue”
“You Don’t Get To”
“Beautiful World”
“Guys Named Captain”

